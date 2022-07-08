College Station City Council Keeps Staffing Ratio Low For Children’s Parks And Recreation Programs

There is a waiting list for children wanting to participate in city of College Station recreation programs.

While the staffing ratio could be changed to allow more five to 13 year olds, the city council at its June 23rd meeting chose to keep the ratio at one employee to eight children.

That was the recommendation of parks and recreation director Steven Wright for children’s programs at Lick Creek Park and Lincoln Recreation Center.

Wright, who also said there is an issue in hiring employees, says the city ordinance and the industry standard is 18 to 20 children for each staff member.

The staffing ratio is part of the College Station parks and recreation department’s standards of care policy for elementary age (5-13) youth recreation programs that was unanimously approved by the council.

