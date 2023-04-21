College Station City Council Is Introduced To A Private Foundation For City Parks

The College Station city council was introduced at its last meeting to a private foundation benefitting city parks.

Click HERE to be directed to the College Station Parks Foundation website.

According to a slideshow presentation, the foundation’s mission is:

• Assist CS Parks Department (CSPRD)and City Council, neighborhoods and governmental agencies to improve CS parks system and recreational facilities.

• Develop parklands and recreational facilities in cooperation with the CSPRD and City Council.

• Acquire land and other assets to be improve parks and recreational facilities.

• Support the enhancements of recreational opportunities in CS parks system.

• Accept bequests and other donations to be used to further the mission of the Foundation.

• Research the park and recreational opportunities in the park systems of College Station.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the April 13, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

The presentation was followed by a discussion of park operations.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell wanted city resources directed towards College Station parks.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha confirmed that last summer’s resurfacing of the basketball court at Castlegate Park…which was supposed to be paid with private funds associated with naming the court for Alex Caruso…was instead paid with city money.

Cunha also brought up the natural wear and tear she saw at her last visit to the Fun For All playground at Central Park. The operation and maintenance of College Station parks was also a concern for the founder of the foundation, David White.

Parks and recreation director Steven Wright says College Station and Bryan city representatives are meeting with university officials about the future of Texas A&M’s Hensel Park, which the city of College Station no longer has an agreement with the university.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the April 13, 2023 College Station city council meeting.