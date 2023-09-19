College Station City Council Hears Concerns About The City’s Future Holiday Marketing Relationship With Santa’s Wonderland

Each of the last three years, the College Station city council has given Santa’s Wonderland $150,000 dollars in hotel occupancy tax money as part of a holiday marketing campaign to bring tourists to town.

The current agreement ends September 30th.

A possible change in the continuing relationship was brought up during the council meeting on September 14.

During public comments, the general manager of College Station’s Embassy Suites hotel, Mark Korbotly, expressed his concern about the upcoming holiday season.

Towards the end of the meeting, councilwoman Linda Harvell asked that the city’s relationship with Santa’s Wonderland be included in the October 12th workshop meeting when there will be a presentation on the city’s holiday activities.

Harvell and mayor John Nichols both said they have heard concerns from others in the local hospitality business.

Click below for comments from the September 14, 2023 College Station city council meeting.