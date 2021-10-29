College Station City Council Gives The Green Light For Baylor Scott & White To Build A Medical Clinic

The College Station city council during Thursday’s meeting approved Baylor Scott & White Health’s (BSW) plans to build a medical clinic south of its hospital.

The one story clinic will be located near the city’s new water tower at the corner of the northbound freeway frontage road and Midtown Drive. The building and parking would take two acres of the 13 acre tract.

The clinic is the second phase of BSW’s master plan that was developed in 2010. Last week the proposal received the planning and zoning commission’s unanimous support.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the Baylor Scott & White clinic south of their College Station hospital.