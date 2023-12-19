College Station City Council Gets Update On Victoria Avenue Repaving And Roundabout Project

The city of College Station is in its fourth year of designing street improvements along Victoria Avenue between Wellborn Road and Woodlake Drive.

College Station city council members get an update during their December meeting on plans to add two roundabouts as part of repaving Victoria Avenue.

Public works director Emily Fisher explained the reason the road surface will be asphalt instead of concrete…in part because no land is available to build a concrete drainage detention facility.

Fisher also brought up a number of obstacles during the design process that includes three elementary school campuses, a Wellborn Special Utility District waterline, and private utility lines.

No timetable was given during the last council meeting of the repaving and when roundabouts will be built at Victoria and Woodlake and at Victoria and Creek Meadows Parkway.

The council also learned more about roundabouts from the city’s senior traffic engineer, Randell Smith.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the December 11, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the December 11, 2023 College Station city council meeting.