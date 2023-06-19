College Station City Council Gets Update On Jones Butler Road Improvements

Two of 94 capital improvement projects in the city of College Station involves improvements on Jones Butler Road.

During the June 12th city council meeting, an update was provided by capital projects director Jennifer Cain.

This includes the $11.85 million dollar extension of Jones Butler Road under Harvey Mitchell Parkway to North Dowling Road and building a five leg roundabout that will connect Jones Butler, North Dowling, and Holleman. The project also includes relocating two large waterlines. Plans are scheduled to be submitted by the end of June. Construction is expected to be completed, weather permitting, in the fall of 2025.

Cain also reported the city is in the process of acquiring property to build a roundabout to replace a four way stop at Jones Butler and Holleman West. The $1 million dollar project also includes a new sidewalk, cyclist and pedestrian shared use pathways that will connect to existing sidewalks, and new ADA ramps at the pedestrian crossing locations. Weather permitting, construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

