College Station City Council Gets Its First Look At The Proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget

The College Station city council was presented a proposed fiscal year 2022 budget during Thursday’s meeting that calls for no increase in the property tax rate and no utility rate increases.

The council has scheduled three days of budget workshops, from July 19-21.

A public hearing on the budget and tax rate is July 27, followed by adopting the budget and tax rate as early as August 12.

The proposal calls for the following personnel additions:

Police: two detectives and a sergeant with vehicles for the criminal investigation division, and an upgrade to patrol fleet

Fire: equipping a fifth ambulance for overtime staffing

Public Works: a commercial solid waste equipment operator with a vehicle and a fleet service technician

Community Services: one new code enforcement officer

City Hall: two more custodians and overtime for the police department to staff city hall security

Click HERE to be directed to a city of College Station blog containing more information about the proposed FY 2022 budget.

Click HERE to read and download the 16 page summary of the city of College Station proposed FY 2022 budget that was presented during the July 8, 2021 city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the 371 page city of College Station proposed FY 2022 budget book that was presented during the July 8, 2021 city council meeting.