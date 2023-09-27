College Station City Council Finishing The 2023 Fiscal Year With More Budget Amendments And Transfers

Two weeks before the end of the 2023 fiscal year (FY), the College Station city council approved a third round of budget amendments and transfers.

The list submitted by fiscal services director Mary Ellen Leonard included adding $400,000 dollars to repair streets, transferring to the risk mitigation account $2 million from the electric fund and $300,000 from the water fund, and spending an additional $350,000 for the water department to pay for additional maintenance and more chemicals.

The council also approved two items related to the Fun for All playground. $20,000 dollars in donations will go toward the parks department building benches, tables, sunshades, and other enhancements. And the playground committee sent the city most of their fund balance from fundraising in the amount of $170,000. This has been added to the fund balance and will be used for future enhancements in FY 2024 and FY 2025.

Click HERE to read and download details of the budget amendments and transfers from the September 14, 2023 College Station city council agenda.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the September 14, 2023 College Station city council agenda.

Click below to hear some comments from Mary Ellen Leonard during the September 14, 2023 College Station city council agenda.