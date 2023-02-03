College Station City Council Finalizes Creation Of A New Committee To Recommend Grant Funding To Non Profit Agencies

The College Station city council creates a new citizens committee that will consider future applications by non profit agencies seeking federal grant money.

College Station’s new committee is the result of the city of Bryan ending a joint committee that had been in existence since 1985.

The council at its last meeting unanimously approved the creation of a six member committee as recommended by David Brower of the city’s community services office.

The new committee is tasked to consider who will get a share of more than $177,000 dollars in community development block grant money.

Click HERE to read and download background material from the January 26, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials shown during the January 26, 2023 council meeting.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the January 26, 2023 College Station council meeting.