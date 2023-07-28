College Station City Council Extends Private Use Of The Former Police Headquarters Building

The former home of the College Station police department will continue to be the temporary location of a privately owned high school.

A two year extension for International Leadership of Texas (ILT) schools was approved during the city council’s July 13th meeting.

Following an initial three year lease for just over $1 million dollars, ILT will pay almost $1.8 million for the next two years.

Click HERE to read and download the contract extension that was approved during the July 13, 2023 College Station council meeting.

City manager Bryan Woods says ILT has done lots of improvements during the last three years, and the lease is a net positive for the city.

Woods says ILT’s renovations may have made the building more attractive when the school eventually move out.

Click below to hear comments during the July 13, 2023 College Station city council meeting.