College Station City Council Discusses A Private Party Concert In The Historic Southside Neighborhood

The College Station city council will be looking at regulating outdoor concerts in residential neighborhoods.

That’s after Linda Harvell reported during the last council meeting that during the Texas A&M-Alabama football weekend, there was a professionally produced concert in the front yard of a home at Park Place and Dexter south of the Texas A&M campus in the historic Southside neighborhood.

City manager Bryan Woods says the concert was shut down for violating the city’s noise ordinance at 10 p.m.

Harvell said she “did not care” that the concert was a private party. She said she received “so many e-mails” and she is aware of multiple complaints being received on the city’s online “See, Click, Fix” app.

Councilman John Nichols agreed with Harvell to explore the issue.

Click below for comments from Linda Harvell and John Nichols during the October 14, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

Listen to “College Station city council discusses a private party outdoor concert in the historic Southside neighborhood” on Spreaker.