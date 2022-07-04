College Station City Council Discusses More Tree Lined Streets

The prospect of more tree lined streets in College Station was discussed by the city council during their June 23, 2022 meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the June 23, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Councilman John Crompton says visitors judge the city by the way it looks.

College Station public works director Emily Fisher says assistance from TxDOT depends on the project.

City staff offered to visit with the local TxDOT office to find out if the state was interested in participating in more landscaping along state highways.

During the same meeting, the council approved an agreement with TxDOT, which is removing all trees at the freeway interchange with University. TxDOT is getting rid of trees because of the upcoming freeway expansion. Starting this October, city employees will use newly acquired equipment to move the trees to city parks and other city right of way.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the College Station-TxDOT agreement moving trees from the freeway interchange with University.

Click below for comments from the June 23, 2022 College Station city council meeting.