College Station City Council Discusses Future Location of City Signage

More welcome to College Station signs are planned to be installed.

During an update at the September 8 meeting, the council discussed future locations.

At the intersection of Highway 47 and FM 60 near Easterwood Airport, the conversation was about if the sign can be position to be seen by motorists on both highways.

Another new sign is planned for the University Drive entrance to Veterans Park. Comments included what that sign should say since it is not located at an entry into the city.

The city’s gateway sign for southbound freeway traffic near University will be replaced because it is in the path of the future freeway expansion project.

There was also discussion about the language of future gateway signs incorporating “The Heart of Aggieland” phrase that has been added to city marketing efforts, along with the city’s traditional slogan that College Station is the home of Texas A&M university.

