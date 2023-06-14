College Station City Council Denies Middle Housing Rezoning Request

A unanimous College Station city council follows a unanimous planning and zoning commission to deny a rezoning request to turn what was a single family home on two lots into an unknown number of smaller homes near Gabbard Park.

The applicant sought a change to the new middle housing zone at the southwest corner of Holleman and Dexter Drive South, according to city background information, would have allowed for “Areas appropriate for a mix of moderate density residential development including, townhomes, duplexes, small multifamily buildings (3-12 units), and limited small-lot single family.”

The request was supported by the city’s planning and development office. Director Michael Ostrowski told the council that middle housing would provide a transitional zone.

Councilman Mark Smith made the motion to deny after hearing opposition from residents in the Southside neighborhood.

Councilman William Wright floated the idea of the applicant returning with a proposal that would quantify the number of smaller homes that would be built in part under the city’s new middle housing zone.

