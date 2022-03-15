College Station City Council Creates A Subcommittee To Modify Procedures To Name City Facilities

Three members of the College Station city council will be working with staff to modify policies on naming city facilities.

One of those serving on the subcommittee, Dennis Maloney, has five specific proposals.

They are to name the green meeting room at the Wolf Pen Creek amphitheater, the Northgate pavilion, the Lick Creek nature center, a part of Veterans Park, and the podium for public comments at city council meetings.

The decision to form a subcommittee came after councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha sought to bring a racial balance to naming city facilities.

The third councilmember on the subcommittee is Bob Brick.

