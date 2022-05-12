College Station City Council Continues Discussion About Regulating Location Of “Ag Shacks” And “Stealth Dorms”

For years, the College Station city council has talked about how to deal with removing single family homes in traditional residential neighborhoods and replacing them with what are nicknamed Ag Shacks and stealth dorms. That discussion resumed at the last council meeting.

College Station planning and development director Michael Ostrowski reminded the council that city regulations for single family homes includes structures that can have eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms or more.

The hour long dialogue included staff proposals.

One would establish a “high occupancy overlay district” for structures occupied by more than four unrelated people.

Another proposal is a city initiated “neighborhood character preservation overlay district” that would restrict high occupancy structures.

Councilmembers also heard options to change setback, access, and parking regulations.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the April 28, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the April 28, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

