College Station City Council Considering Changing How To Enforce No More Than Four Unrelated Occupants Under The Same Roof

The day before parents weekend at Texas A&M, the College Station city council gets an explanation on enforcing the 84 year old ordinance limiting the number of unrelated occupants living under the same roof to four.

City manager Bryan Woods reported at the end of last year a proactive enforcement effort contributed to 180 violations for all of 2022. Woods says half of the violations led to criminal convictions. That compares to a total of 88 violations being issued in the seven years between 2015 and 2021.

WTAW News asked city officials for the number of violations and convictions this year. A city spokesman said they will work on that request.

Woods also said that more code enforcement officers are needed to maintain the pro-active effort that began at the end of last year.

Councilman Bob Yancy was the first to suggest changing what is a crime to a civil offense for violating that ordinance, which reduces the burden of proof.

The city manager brought up educational efforts starting by A&M officials. That was followed by homeowners stating that their neighborhoods still have student renters who are still violating the ordinance.

A&M’s vice president of student affairs and student body president, who attended part of the 90 minute discussion, did not offer any comments.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the April 13, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the April 13, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Listen to “College Station City Council considering changes about how to enforce no more than four unrelated occupants under the same roof” on Spreaker.