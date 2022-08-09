College Station City Council Changes Regulations For The Construction Of Homes In “Cluster Developments”

Building homes in College Station with no minimum lot size has been approved by the College Station city council.

Council members at their July 28 meeting changed regulations for the construction of homes in “cluster developments”.

Changes includes eliminating a minimum lot size and increasing the minimum amount of open space from 1,000 to 5,000 square feet.

Planning and development director Michael Ostrowski explained to the council the changes that are designed to get developers more interested in the concept, because there is only one cluster development in College Station.

In College Station, the cluster development applies in general suburban zoning districts.

