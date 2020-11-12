College Station City Council Candidate Will Be Asking For A Recount

College Station city council candidate Jason Cornelius will be asking for a recount.

Cornelius, who trails incumbent Bob Brick by five votes for the place one seat after the last ballots were processed on Tuesday, made the announcement Thursday on his campaign’s Facebook page.

Cornelius stated “so many” of the 15,000 people who voted for him “reached out in the last few days asking that I continue on”.

The post also stated Cornelius is “taking the steps to make sure that a vote that has been this close and of this magnitude shows the true direction our citizens want to go.”

Cornelius finished his statement asking for financial assistance to pay for the recount.

According to the city of College Station, Brick will continue serving.

As to the timeline for the recount, according to the city: