College Station City Council Candidate Will Be Asking For A Recount

College Station city council candidate Jason Cornelius will be asking for a recount.
Cornelius, who trails incumbent Bob Brick by five votes for the place one seat after the last ballots were processed on Tuesday, made the announcement Thursday on his campaign’s Facebook page.
Cornelius stated “so many” of the 15,000 people who voted for him “reached out in the last few days asking that I continue on”.
The post also stated Cornelius is “taking the steps to make sure that a vote that has been this close and of this magnitude shows the true direction our citizens want to go.”
Cornelius finished his statement asking for financial assistance to pay for the recount.
According to the city of College Station, Brick will continue serving.
As to the timeline for the recount, according to the city:
- A recount may be requested by a candidate in the form of a petition. The deadline in this case would be 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. We have not been notified that a petition has been filed with Brazos County.
- What would happen depends on the timing and sufficiency of the petition. There are a series of timelines that need to be followed, including a timeline for reviewing the petition, a timeline to provide an opportunity to cure defects, and a timeline by when to conduct the recount.
- Whether the petition is submitted before or after canvassing will determine when, and to whom, the oath of office for Place-1 is given. There are a series of required notices and rules regarding how to conduct the recount, including restricting who may attend.
- The city is keeping in close contact with the Brazos County Elections Administrator, and any questions about these procedures should be directed to that office.