College Station City Council Buys Land For $148,000 And Sells For Almost $3.5 Million

More than 25 years after the College Station city council bought land along Highway 6 south of Fitch for $148,000 dollars, the council sells the more than 11 acres for almost $3.5 million.

The council unanimously approved the recommendation of economic development manager Brian Piscacek, who said the buyer plans to build warehouse and office space that will employ 50.

Mayor John Nichols described as “dessert”, this item which was the last piece of business at the November 9 council meeting.

The current value according to the appraisal district is almost $1.5 million dollars…or less than half the sales price.

Click HERE to read and download agenda information from the November 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the November 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the November 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.