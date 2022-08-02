College Station City Council Begins Discussion Of Public Use Of The New City Hall Building

College Station’s new city hall building has been in operation for six months.

Yet to be developed, is the policy for outside individuals and groups to use meeting rooms and outside space.

City council members spent 40 minutes during their July 28, 2022 meeting in their first discussion with staff.

A council majority agreed with a fee structure where College Station residents would pay less.

Another council idea that received no opposition, was not allowing rentals of the new city hall on a weekly or regularly scheduled basis.

Two council members floated the idea of banning political and religious groups. City manager Bryan Woods explained the challenge of putting that in writing. Woods asked the council for “real clear guidance” in whatever they decide.

Councilmembers had different opinions about public access to the third floor “Heart of Aggieland” room that overlooks the Texas A&M campus. John Nichols said there should be some restrictions. Elizabeth Cunha was against restrictions.

