College Station City Council Awards Design Contract To Convert A Former Police And Fire Station Into The City’s New Tourism Office

The College Station city council takes the next step towards the $1 million dollar renovation of the building that opened in 1970 as a combination police and fire station.

A unanimous vote at the council’s last meeting awarded a $149,000 design contract to make the building on Texas Avenue south of the current city hall into the new home of College Station’s tourism office, which is currently in leased space.

Assistant public works director Emily Fisher said the city’s architectural design committee will review what she said will be an exterior similar to the new city hall that is under construction.

The remodeling will also include an event space where fire engines were previously parked.

Construction is scheduled to start a year from now. Funding for the design and the construction comes from College Station’s hotel occupancy tax.

Three other city departments currently use the building. Facility maintenance is getting a new building behind College Station’s municipal court. Human resources and risk management will move to the new city hall.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the April 22, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

Click below for comments from the April 22, 2021 College Station city council meeting. Speakers are assistant public works director Emily Fisher and councilman John Nichols.

Listen to “College Station city council awards design contract to remodel former police and fire station into the city's new tourism office” on Spreaker.