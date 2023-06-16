College Station City Council Awards Design Contract For Bond Funded Tennis Courts

The next step has been taken by the College Station city council to replace six tennis courts at two parks.

During the council’s June 12th meeting, a $200,000 dollar design contract was awarded for the $1.7 million dollar project that is being funded by last November’s bond issue.

Before the unanimous vote, councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha wanted assurances that the design of the new courts at Central Park and Bee Creek Park will not result in standing water following rainfall.

Construction of the tennis courts is projected to be completed in the 2025 fiscal year.

The council was told the new courts would not be striped for pickleball.

