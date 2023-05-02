College Station City Council Awards Contract To Compose 16 Emergency Plans

The College Station city council approves hiring a consultant to compose emergency operations plans for 15 departments and the city at large.

The contact for almost $108,000 dollars was unanimously approved following a series of questions from councilman Bob Yancy to the city’s emergency management coordinator, Tradd Mills.

Mills explained what is known as “continuity of operations plans” (COOP) will include the city’s response to a variety of public safety hazards, including terrorism, train derailments, and hazardous chemical spills.

Click HERE to read and download information from the consultant that was hired at the April 27, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Bob Yancy and Tradd Mills during the April 27, 2023 College Station city council meeting.