College Station City Council Awards Contract For Traffic Signals At Harvey Mitchell And Dartmouth

Another College Station intersection is getting traffic signals.

A $326,000 dollar contract was awarded by the city council at their last meeting to install lights at Harvey Mitchell and Dartmouth.

Weather permitting, the signals will be on around Thanksgiving.

Councilman Bob Brick asked city staff if the owner of a nearby luxury apartment complex paid any roadway impact fees to offset the cost to the city at large. Assistant public works director Emily Fisher said the apartment owner contributed towards the cost of building the Dartmouth extension south of Harvey Mitchell. After the meeting, the city manager’s office told WTAW News “The developer of the larger area (the apartment complex) built the portion of Dartmouth that is on the ground. Only infrastructure on the Impact Fee Capital Improvement Plan (IFCIP) is eligible to receive credits when constructed. Dartmouth is on the IFCIP. $510,000 is what it cost to build the road, and they (the developer) built and paid for that. They (the developer) only owed $316,000 for the apartments.”

Councilman Dennis Maloney, who was part of the unanimous vote, preferred a roundabout as he did with other intersections that have signals.

Click below for comments from the March 11, 2021 College Station city council meeting. Speakers include Dennis Maloney, Bob Brick, and Emily Fisher.

