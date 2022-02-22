College Station City Council Awards Contract For New Railroad Crossing On Deacon Drive West

One of the recommendations made seven years ago by a College Station citizens committee is starting soon.

The city council at its February 10, 2022 meeting awarded a $5.2 million dollar contract for a new railroad crossing.

Public works director Emily Fisher says it involves extending Deacon to the west of Wellborn Road.

The council was told substantial traffic slowdowns are coming due to construction of this crossing, combined with rebuilding a crossing at Wellborn and Holleman.

Fisher also said the new Deacon crossing will impact traffic on Old Wellborn Road.

And she says the new crossings will meet standards for a future quiet zone.

Weather permitting, construction on the new crossing over Deacon will start in three or four months and take 18 months to complete.

When the new crossing opens at Deacon, Union Pacific will close the crossing at Cain Road.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the February 10, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the February 10, 2022 College Station city council meeting.