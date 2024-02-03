College Station City Council Awards A Design Contract For The City’s Next Fire Station

The next step is taken towards College Station getting its seventh fire station.

The city council at its January 25th meeting awarded a design contract that capital projects director Jennifer Cain and city manager Bryan Woods says will mirror, but not duplicate, a fire station in the Houston suburb of Cypress.

Woods says based on the rough construction cost of $18 million dollars, designing a new building would be nearly $2o million dollars. The design cost of modifying an existing plan that was approved by the council was $952,000 dollars.

