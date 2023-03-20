College Station City Council Awards A Design Contract For Separated Bike Lanes On George Bush Drive

The College Station city council takes the next step towards separated bicycle lanes coming to George Bush Drive between Texas and Wellborn.

The council awarded a $235,000 dollar design contract at their March 9 meeting.

The project will also include modifications to existing traffic signals and intersections, as well as the widening of some existing sections of sidewalk where bicycles converge.

More specifically, the project will convert the bike lanes to separated bike lanes that considers bicycle safety, stormwater management and long-term maintenance cost. The project will also include modifications of existing traffic signal and intersections at Dexter Drive/Coke Street, Timber Street/Bizzell Street, Anderson Street and Texas Avenue. The project also includes localized section of sidewalk widening to provide an eight foot sidewalk where bicycles are expected to exit the bike lanes.

Before the unanimous vote, councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha asked city staff to add College Station ISD in the loop as this project progresses, due to the impact the future bike lanes will have on parents taking children to and from nearby schools.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the city of College Station.

Click below for comments from Elizabeth Cunha during the March 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.