College Station City Council Awards A $646,000 Design Contract To Rebuild Roads And Improve Drainage In And Around Thomas Park

The College Station city council awards a $646,000 dollar contract to design rebuilding streets and improving drainage improvements in and next to Thomas Park.

Thursday night’s unanimous vote followed almost 40 minutes of discussion. Most of the discussion was about spending more than $50,000 dollars for a consultant to host public meetings.

After five members wanted that expense removed, city manager Bryan Woods convinced them to keep that in the contract.

The design firm is subcontracting the public meeting consultant, landscape architects, and an arborist. The contract calls for protecting existing trees as part of rebuilding Puryear Drive and James Parkway bordering Thomas Park.

The design process, which is expected to take a year, will also include a concept for new features in the park.

Click HERE to read and download 53 pages of background information about the Thomas Park design contract.

Click below for comments from the March 25, 2021 College Station council meeting from members Elizabeth Cunha and Dennis Maloney and city manager Bryan Woods.