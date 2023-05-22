College Station City Council Attempts Again To Reach A Fire/EMS Agreement With The City Of Bryan

The College Station city council tries again to reach an agreement with the city of Bryan regarding fire and ambulance services.

The council during its May 15th meeting approved a proposal puts in writing, what has been the practice in recent years.

Click HERE to read and download what was approved at the May 15, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

There will be an automatic response for the most serious fire and medical emergencies and one city can request mutual aid from the other city for the least serious calls.

College Station ambulances, which in recent years has made more runs into Bryan, will get a higher reimbursement rate. Whichever city ambulance service crosses the border more often, will collect $550 dollars per run from the other city. That is the same rate that College Station asked for nearly two years ago. The last offer Bryan made to College Station was $240 dollars.

The proposed agreement also addresses hazardous materials calls, where neither city will charge the other for personnel time. The only charge will be to reimburse the other city for supplies.

Either city can terminate the new agreement with a 30 day notice.

The College Station council was told that the Bryan council will consider the agreement on June 13.

Click below to hear comments from the May 15, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Listen to “College Station city council approves another proposed fire department agreement with the city of Bryan” on Spreaker.