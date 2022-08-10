College Station City Council Approves Settlement In Two Lawsuits Against A Landowner

Legal action started almost five years ago by the city of College Station to acquire land for a westside regional park is over.

The city council at its July 28th meeting approved buying 102 acres of land along Dowling Road north of Rock Prairie Road for almost $3.6 million dollars, or $35,000 dollars per acre.

The property is the site for a future west College Station regional park.

The property purchase also settles two lawsuits where neither the city or the landowner admits liability.

The city’s original lawsuit in October 2017 accused the landowner breached a contract for the land purchase.

The landowner later accused the city of fraud and negligent misrepresentation.

Then the city filed a second lawsuit last September exercising its eminent domain authority to acquire the land.

