College Station City Council Approves Rezoning For Two More Apartment Complexes

Two more apartment complexes are coming to College Station.

That follows the city council’s approval at its last meeting of rezoning land for more student housing and for a senior living complex.

The student housing is north of the airport, between the Aggie Field of Honor cemetery and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A four story building will contain 199 units. Most of the units will be one bedroom. A representative of the developer, Daniel Beeman, and mayor Karl Mooney, who works with students in his job at Texas A&M…says more students want to live alone since the pandemic.

The council also approved rezoning for a complex of 11 apartment buildings behind Brian Bachmann Park that are one to three stories tall and will be occupied by residents 55 years and older.

