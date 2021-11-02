College Station City Council Approves Rezoning For More Homes Adjacent To Two Subdivisions

A zoning change near College Station’s Castlegate and Brewster Point subdivisions could bring more homes to the area.

That’s after the College Station city council approved rezoning 30 acres of rural land at WS Phillips Parkway and Brewster Drive.

Click HERE to read and download background information that was presented during the October 28, 2021 College Station city council meeting.

Brandi Tedrick from Planning and Development Services says this makes that tract of land the same zoning as the adjacent Castlegate and Brewster Point subdivisions.

There was no mention of a developer, or when any construction would begin.

According to background information given to the council, the applicant provided a conceptual layout of 96 lots as the tract has thoroughfares and other encumbrances such as a significant gas pipeline crossing, a large pond, and detention requirements that limit the developable area.

Tedrick says that the gas pipeline and the large retention pond on the property will remain.

Click below for comments from Brandi Tedrick: