College Station City Council Approves Rezoning For A Local Non Profit To Develop A New Campus

The College Station city council grants a rezoning request by a local non profit.

Unlimited Potential (U-P) is in its third year of redeveloping the site of a former College Station nursing home site to help young people who have aged out of the foster care system.

Past president of the U-P board Jacque Flagg says the organization now owns the nearly three acre site on Anderson, between Anderson and Lemontree Parks.

Flagg also reacquainted the council about services that are provided to those between 18 and 26 years old.

The council approved rezoning that was endorsed by the planning and zoning commission. That includes reducing the minimum number of housing units from more than 30 to eight and adding more landscaping than required.

The council previously approved paying for clearing the old nursing home complex. Councilman Bob Yancy said he had been approached by a member of the U-P board inquiring about the city waiving fees related to the project. Mayor John Nichols told Yancy that U-P would have to submit a request to city staff, which would then be forwarded to the council.

Click HERE to read and download the background material from the agenda of the October 26, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the October 26, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the October 26, 2023 College Station city council meeting.