College Station City Council Approves Rezoning For A Biocorridor Residential and Retail Development

The College Station city council Thursday night approved rezoning 21 acres of land along Highway 47 in front of the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies campus for a biocorridor residential and retail development.

One of the partners in the development, Weston Eubanks, told the council they are applying for similar rezoning for 25 acres located on the city of Bryan’s side of the biocorridor.

The College Station rezoning allows a mixture of four story residential structures and one to four story commercial buildings.

