College Station City Council Approves Remote Pay For Parking In The Northgate District For Aggie Football Home Games

The City of College Station is partially moving forward with remote pay parking during Aggie football weekends.

Approved at Thursday’s council meeting was the implementation of remote pay parking with the Park Mobile app, but only in the Northgate district.

The original plan also included remote pay parking in the Eastgate and Southside residential neighborhoods.

Click below for comments from city Manager Bryan Woods, who said based off their feedback, they need more research before advancing the idea to residential neighborhoods.

Click below for comments from mayor Karl Mooney and councilmen Dennis Maloney and John Crompton, who was among the majority who did not support the program being extended to the neighborhoods.

