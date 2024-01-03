College Station City Council Approves Recommended Changes For Traffic Flow Around College Hills Elementary School

Parents dropping off and picking up students at College Station’s College Hills elementary school after the Christmas break found a change to the traffic pattern.

The city council at its December 11th meeting approved prohibiting eastbound traffic on Gilchrist from making a left turn onto Williams Street.

The council action also repeals the ban on left turns on Francis into the College Hills driveway.

The no left turn sign that was on Francis was supposed to be moved to Gilchrist.

According to the city staff’s background information that was presented to the council, CSISD administrators felt the new location that followed rebuilding Francis “accommodated a safer drop-off and pick-up”. After discussion between city and CSISD staff, “it was decided that the safety improvement of the drop-off and pick-up procedures outweighed the impact of the queuing onto Gilchrist and (city) staff recommends change.”

Click HERE to read and download background information presented to the College Station city council.

Click below to hear comments from the December 11, 2023 College Station city council meeting.