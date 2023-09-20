College Station City Council Approves Policy For The Public Use Of The New City Hall

13 months in the making, the College Station city council has a policy for the public use of the new city hall.

The final addition to a draft from earlier this summer, is giving city manager Bryan Woods the flexibility to make exceptions…such as outside the regular reservation hours of weekdays between eight a.m. and eight p.m.

The policy also states:

Weekend meetings only held by groups or meetings affiliated with the City or our partners.

No commercial activities will be allowed.

Non-profits and groups with 501c3 tax status or a Tax ID number could have rental fees waived.

Non-residents would pay a fee.

Woods says the goal is to have the public use the building as much as possible, adding “I would rather someone ask than not. And if we can’t make it happen here, we have a new 1207 building and we’ll have a policy coming back for that, that will accommodate different things that we can accommodate here (city hall). And we have other facilities in the city”.

