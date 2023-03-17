College Station City Council Approves Participating In A Shared Law Enforcement Armored Vehicle

College Station city council meeting included participating in the joint purchase of an armored vehicle that will be shared by the cities, Brazos County, and Texas A&M.

Police chief Billy Couch said the jurisdictions have been discussing the purchase for the last six to eight months.

Couch, who was asked how the shared vehicle would be branded, said it would not be marked because it will be used in covert operations.

The interlocal agreement describes the custom tactical armored vehicle would be used by special operations units and tactical teams in response to active shooter scenarios, barricaded suspects, response and rescue, and high-risk warrant service.

Couch said College Station’s share of the yet to be determined cost will come from city reserve funds.

The vehicle will be based at the College Station police department.

