College Station City Council Approves Parking Ban Sought By Some Businessowners

The College Station city council agrees with some neighborhood businessowners to remove all parking along the south side of Ponderosa between Longmire and the southbound freeway frontage road.

The five to one vote during the July 13th council meeting followed a three to three vote that defeated a motion for a partial removal along the south side of Ponderosa.

Supporters of the ban wanted an end to long term parking of semis and trailers. They also said the no parking zone was needed to increase visibility at the intersection of Ponderosa and Longmire, which has been the location of an undisclosed number of crashes.

Click below to hear comments from the July 13, 2023 College Station city council meeting.