College Station City Council Approves Official and Unofficial Changes To Notification Requirements When Comprehensive Plan Change Requests Are Made

Last August, the College Station city council directed staff to come up with ways to improve communication between developers and neighborhoods.

At the council’s last meeting, unanimous approval was given to officially mail notices of proposed comprehensive plan land changes to residents and landowners within a 200 foot radius.

Councilman Dennis Maloney was assured that city staff will notify those who want to be in the loop who live outside the legal notification area.

Councilman John Nichols told Woods that developers need to be told what the city is doing officially and unofficially.

City manager Bryan Woods told the council they will be asked in the future if enough is being done to improve communication between neighborhood residents and developers.

The council also added a requirement that developers requesting changes in the comprehensive plan hold at least one neighborhood meeting, with city staff in attendance if possible.

And the council approved a change that comprehensive plan amendment applications may be submitted on a rolling basis, except during the six month period prior to a comprehensive plan major evaluation or update.

