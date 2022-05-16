College Station City Council Approves More Budget Amendments

The College Station city council at its last meeting approved more than $11 million dollars of budget amendments.

Fiscal services director Mary Ellen Leonard says $10 million was the increased cost of purchasing electricity.

A city spokesman says College Station Utilities customers will not be charged for the additional cost. Instead, the $10 million dollars is coming out of CSU’s electric fund balance.

The council also added $726,000 dollars to cover increased fuel costs for College Station vehicles in the police, fire, public works, and utility departments.

