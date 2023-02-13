College Station City Council Approves More Amenities Around The New City Hall

The College Station city council agrees to continue developing the area at and near the new city hall.

One of two new additions that were approved during the council’s February 9, 2023 meeting will add a more than $300,000 dollar plaza gathering area between city hall and the former fire department building that is being converted into the city’s tourism and economic development office. Councilman William Wright said the plaza will complement other investments the city has made to increase tourism.

The council also approved spending $85,000 dollars to install a tourist sign in front of the city hall parking lot. Capital projects director Jennifer Cain says the seven foot tall lighted sign will show the letter I followed by the shape of a heart, followed by Aggieland.

Click below to hear comments from the February 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.