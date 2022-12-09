College Station City Council Approves Land Sale For Another Commercial Development North Of The Costco Store

Land that the city of College Station owns north of Costco has been sold by the city council.

A Houston developer is buying more than 28 acres for more than $9.3 million dollars.

City officials say there could be up to six restaurants, up to five retail stores, a hotel, and a yet to be determined entertainment business on the land bordered by the freeway, Costco, Christ United Methodist Church, and Midtown Drive.

After the city council’s unanimous vote during Thursday’s meeting, mayor John Nichols said “This is excellent news. We hope after the due diligence period will lead to a very successful series of developments in College Station.”

