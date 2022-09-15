College Station City Council Approves Interlocal Agreement With Brazos County To Widen A Stretch Of Greens Prairie Road

An interlocal agreement was approved at the September 8 College Station city council meeting where Brazos County will spend $4.2 million dollars to widen the section of Greens Prairie Road between two improved sections in the city.

The city’s capital projects director, Jennifer Cain, said construction will not start for a couple of years.

While the design is mostly completed, Cain said they have to acquire land from 17 property owners and relocate utilities.

Cain also said the city will have to seek bids instead of adding the county’s portion of the road to the city’s prior widening contract.

After the road is widened, the road will be annexed into the city and be maintained by the city.

