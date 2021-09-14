College Station City Council Approves Fourth Round Of FY 2021 Budget Amendments

The city of College Station’s fourth amendment to the fiscal year 2021 budget was approved at the last city council meeting.

Expenses listed by fiscal services director Mary Ellen Leonard began with $20,000 dollars to resurface the basketball court that will be named for Consolidated High School and Texas A and M alum Alex Caruso, who recently signed with the Chicago Bulls.

There is $300,000 to fix cloudy water in city pools earlier this summer, and $250,000 in increased costs to repair city streets.

The budget amendment also reflects an additional $7 million dollars in sales tax revenue and an increase of $1.8 million in hotel occupancy tax money that were above budget expectations.

