College Station City Council Approves Contract To Turn A Former Fire Station Into The City’s New Economic Development And Tourism Offices

Six months ago, the College Station city council selected a general contractor to be in charge of renovating what was the fire department’s station one building in front of the new city hall on Texas Avenue.

At the council’s last meeting, a nearly $4 million dollar construction contract was approved for what will become the home of College Station’s tourism and economic development offices.

Public works director Emily Fisher says the project might be completed in six to eight months. She says supply chain issues will affect the timetable. The council was also told that demolition and asbestos removal has been completed.

While the council approved a contract for a guaranteed maximum price, city manager Bryan Woods raised a possible exception prior to the unanimous vote. Woods said “some crazy thing could happen that you look at it and you say okay, from a fairness perspective this was not something anybody foresaw.”

Woods also responded to Mayor Karl Mooney’s comment about a “burnt orange” color of the brick and the awning in the architect’s rendering of the renovated building. Woods said the brick and awning color matches the new city hall.

