College Station City Council Approves Contract for Bird Blinds at Lick Creek Park

The College Station City Council, on a five to two vote, approved a $112,490 contract with Quality Works Construction to develop two bird blind structures at Lick Creek Park.

College Station Mayor John Nichols says the project is part of a larger tourism agenda.

“It was agreed to by council at that time that this is a modest amount of money that could be invested to attract another group of people,” says Nichols.

Voting with Nichols in approval of the contract was Dennis Maloney, Mark Smith, Linda Harvell, and William Wright.

Voting against the contract was Bob Yancy and Elizabeth Cunha.

