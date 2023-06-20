College Station City Council Approves Changes In New Home Construction Lot Grading Requirements

The College Station city council makes changes affecting new homes being built in existing neighborhoods.

A unanimous vote during the June 12th meeting is supposed to ensure proper lot grading in new construction to prevent flooding and drainage issues at neighboring homes.

The issue was originally identified during a discussion on another topic in March 2020.

That was followed by a council workshop in August 2022 and two breakfast meetings with homebuilders and other associated businesses.

City staff reported no opposition with homebuilders and other associated businesses after sending in April 2023 what was approved by the council.

Click HERE to read and download agenda information from the June 12, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

