College Station City Council Approves Advanced Funding Agreements For Projects Affecting George Bush Drive And Harvey Mitchell Parkway

Bicyclists along George Bush Drive between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road will have a raised median of their own. College Station city council members at their last meeting without comment, approved paying the city’s share of what is officially called a separated bike lanes project. There was no comment before the unanimous vote authorizing $302,000 dollars of the nearly $2 million project cost. Construction won’t start until around January first of 2024.

College Station city council members approve the city share of paying for extending a shared used path along Harvey Mitchell Parkway. With no comment, the hike and bike path will connect the Jones Crossing shopping center and Ringer Library. Construction is anticipated to start next year. The city will pay $126,000 dollars, or 20 percent, of the nearly $800,000 dollar project that covers four tenths of one mile.

